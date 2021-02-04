Super Bowl LV brings Tampa Bay entertainers much-needed business

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Super Bowl is a super opportunity for Tampa entertainers.

Event Show Productions has been performing in Tampa and around the world for 30 years, but last February that all came to an abrupt halt.

“A day before we were supposed to get on the plane, they said, ‘Don’t get on the plane. We’re not having the meeting.'” said Event Show Productions owner Dorene Collier. “That was even before anything was announced.”

Collier explains that all events stopped, and she didn’t keep any deposits because she realized everyone was in the same position.

Trish Meade helps coordinate these entertainers with Event Show Productions.

“We’ve spent our whole lives training our skills and our talents. When that was taken away, it was devastating for a large group of people even behind the scenes that people don’t always think of,” Meade said.

As the Super Bowl neared and the pandemic continued, Collier was not sure if there would even be a Super Bowl for her to be part of, but three weeks before the game, her company was tapped to be part of Technology Village. That’s part of the NFL Super Bowl Experience along Tampa’s Riverwalk.

Each entertainment act has an element of technology and interactive lights. Acts like a hula hooper with lighted hoops, a drum corps where the drums and sticks light up when hit, jugglers, and robot-like entertainers to give tips about Tampa.

“I’m grateful,” said Collier. “We have a wonderful opportunity to work at the Super Bowl Experience for seven nights, and it’s more than we ever dreamed of.”

The company learned to pivot during the pandemic by renting out their costumes and facility for revenue, but they are glad to be back out performing now. Collier believes that this is the start of more events. Even if some continue to be virtual, she has hope that there will be more calls for entertainment.