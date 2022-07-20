TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sun City Center woman was arrested Tuesday after authorities said she used a scolding hot pot to discipline a 10-year-old child.

Deputies said Jennifer Posey, 29, of Sun City Center, was responsible for supervising the 10-year-old and two other children on June 26. After Posey made the child a pot of instant ramen on the stovetop, the 10-year-old played with one of the other children and pretended to spill the bowl of hot ramen on them.

Posey then took the hot pot, used to heat the ramen minutes earlier, and pressed it against the child’s arm, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The child suffered a burn approximately four inches across.



According to deputies, Posey admitted to burning the child and was arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse.



“Children will be children, but an adult should know better than to use such great physical punishment to try to correct their bad behavior,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This suspect’s actions were intentional, unacceptable, and she will now face the consequences for inflicting unnecessary pain on a helpless child.”