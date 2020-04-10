Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Sun City Center Publix employee tests positive for coronavirus

Hillsborough County

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Publix employee at a store located at Kings Crossing in Sun City Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We can confirm that we have an associate who works at store #0732, 4854 Sun City Center Blvd., Sun City Center, FL., has tested positive for COVID-19,” Company Director of Communnication Maria Brous said.

The company released the following statement:

As an essential service provider, the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority.

We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time. And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need.

Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19. Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities.

The testing and reporting of cases by health departments varies widely state-by-state. As a result, we cannot fully and accurately report cases in real-time, but we have been, and will continue to be, keenly focused on intensive, ongoing protective measures in all our stores.

Brous announced additional new efforts going into effect at all Publix locations with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and state health departments and include:

  • A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.
  • Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores.
  • Sanitization of stores with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case.
  • Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness.
  • Notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.
  • The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.
  • In-store signage and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.
  • Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.
  • Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves.

A week prior, Publix confirmed two employees at two different stores in Clearwater also tested positive.

Additionally, this news comes one day after Publix announced using one-way aisles in all its stores to help promote social distancing.

