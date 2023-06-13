TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While some students may be playing outdoors during summer camp, one group of Tampa Bay high schoolers is taking the stage.

These students have been attending summer camp at the Straz Center’s Patel Conservatory in June.

“I keep forgetting that it’s a summer camp because it feels like a job because you’re there nine to four. We’re constantly working because we’re trying to perfect this art piece that we’re making,” said Jadon Milne, who plays ‘Pippin.’

The three-week camp has been preparing young performers to put on the musical ‘Pippin’ at the end of the program.

“I personally really like the fast pace,” said Sydney Beck, who plays ‘Catherine.’ “It just gets everyone zoned in and ready to work and everything.”

During the camp, students are trained in dance, music, and acting by experienced instructors.

You can watch Pippin’ at the Straz June 22-25 inside the TECO Theater.

