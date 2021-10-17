Sulphur Springs house fire caused by child, fire rescue officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A house fire in Sulpher Springs is setting a reminder to families about fire safety.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, crews responded to a house fire at the 8000 block of N. 18th Street just before 10:50 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, TFR said they found a single story duplex with smoke and flames coming from the home.

Officials say a wheelchair-bound resident was found inside the home and was given medical aid at the scene. No other people were found inside the home.

Fire rescue officials say the fire was under control by 11 am.

Tampa Fire Rescue’s fire investigator was on the scene and “determined the cause of the fire to be fireplay by a young child.”

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced family.