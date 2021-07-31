‘Stuff the Bus’ event aims to help families in need get school supplies

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Members of the community are helping ‘Stuff the Bus’ full of school supplies for Hillsborough County students and families in need Saturday.

Westfield Brandon Mall, Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF), and Mix 100.7 are holding the event Saturday, July 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The day-long donation drive benefits Hillsborough County’s most vulnerable students.

Event organizers said COVID-19 depleted much of the Hillsborough Education Foundation’s inventory, the project aimed to replenish school supplies that could be given to students and families in need for free.

As a reward for donating, those who participate will have the opportunity to grab swag from winning sports teams about “Champa-bay” including the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Representatives from Hillsborough County Public Schools, including HEF Chief Advancement Officer Michael McCollum and HEF CEO Kim Jowell attended the event, as well as school board members Dr. Stacy Hahn and Karen Perez.