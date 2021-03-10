Study: Tampa Bay cities lag in ‘Happiness’ rankings

TAMPA (WFLA) – While Tampa Bay may feature amazing weather, theme parks, and of course News Channel 8, residents don’t seem to be very happy. Well, at least not as happy as those living in other U.S. cities.

Wallethub.com released the study Wednesday, ranking 182 of the country’s largest cities based on the happiness of their residents.

The website said it examined each city based on 31 indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

Fremont, California, was listed as the happiest city in the United States, while Detroit, Michigan, came in last.

Wallethub said the study compared 182 of the largest cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions:

Emotional & Physical Well-Being

Income & Employment

Community & Environment.

Tampa was 86th out of 182 cities ranked. While the study ranked St. Petersburg 109th.

The study also found three cities in California — San Francisco, Oakland, and Fremont — had the lowest rate for depression. Meanwhile, Billings, Montana, came in with the highest depression rate.

People in Detroit are getting the least amount of adequate sleep, the study found, while residents in South Burlington, Vermont, have the highest rate for adequate sleep.

The study also found that six cities — Casper, Wyoming; Billings, Montana; Juneau, Alaska; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Rapid City, South Dakota — have the highest rate for suicide. Jersey City, New Jersey has the lowest rate.

People in Burlington, Vermont, are working the fewest hours, while people in Cheyenne, Wyoming, are working the most.

Overall Rank City Total Score Emotional & Physical Well-Being Income & Employment Community & Environment 1 Fremont, CA 73.66 1 46 5 2 Bismarck, ND 71.59 5 5 23 3 Fargo, ND 70.94 9 3 17 4 Madison, WI 70.14 13 6 14 5 San Jose, CA 69.47 2 21 75 6 South Burlington, VT 68.73 8 11 61 7 Lincoln, NE 68.35 14 10 20 8 Columbia, MD 67.73 4 95 102 9 Cedar Rapids, IA 67.64 11 74 19 10 Santa Rosa, CA 67.59 7 32 33 11 Sioux Falls, SD 67.43 24 23 12 12 Irvine, CA 67.27 15 18 31 13 San Francisco, CA 67.11 3 15 131 14 Pearl City, HI 66.58 16 114 6 15 Burlington, VT 66.19 26 1 111 16 Minneapolis, MN 65.98 6 28 115 17 Plano, TX 65.87 21 44 26 18 Charleston, SC 65.10 43 16 9 19 Rapid City, SD 65.00 51 14 1 20 Seattle, WA 64.74 10 2 161 21 Boise, ID 64.55 33 13 46 22 Honolulu, HI 64.45 19 112 15 23 Portland, ME 64.40 32 17 74 24 St. Paul, MN 64.31 22 56 66 25 Scottsdale, AZ 64.22 53 48 3 26 San Diego, CA 64.17 30 39 25 27 Austin, TX 64.13 20 24 94 28 Overland Park, KS 64.09 41 12 30 29 Missoula, MT 63.76 29 19 83 30 Grand Rapids, MI 63.56 48 20 16 31 Cape Coral, FL 63.23 54 52 4 32 Raleigh, NC 62.97 28 70 67 33 Huntington Beach, CA 62.95 25 64 98 34 Aurora, CO 62.56 17 150 47 35 Omaha, NE 62.53 46 26 36 36 Des Moines, IA 62.33 37 88 29 37 Gilbert, AZ 62.09 62 47 13 38 Oakland, CA 61.38 12 127 147 39 Durham, NC 61.18 34 49 80 40 Garden Grove, CA 60.81 45 96 32 41 Anaheim, CA 60.81 40 87 55 42 Aurora, IL 60.57 31 152 73 43 Portland, OR 60.52 35 41 118 44 Oceanside, CA 60.50 36 101 60 45 Chula Vista, CA 60.24 38 111 54 46 Virginia Beach, VA 60.09 49 80 43 47 Oxnard, CA 60.02 64 109 10 48 Nampa, ID 59.97 70 60 18 49 Chandler, AZ 59.86 67 76 24 50 Nashua, NH 59.84 59 40 56 51 Washington, DC 59.59 23 69 166 52 Peoria, AZ 59.43 77 92 8 53 Port St. Lucie, FL 59.33 86 71 11 54 Santa Clarita, CA 59.26 44 149 39 55 Tempe, AZ 59.17 84 42 22 56 Colorado Springs, CO 59.07 56 66 85 57 Sacramento, CA 59.07 52 53 95 58 Glendale, CA 58.93 55 136 27 59 Salt Lake City, UT 58.51 57 22 145 60 Denver, CO 58.32 27 124 160 61 Boston, MA 58.24 50 37 130 62 Reno, NV 58.16 80 55 51 63 Amarillo, TX 58.08 71 67 41 64 Juneau, AK 57.96 18 8 182 65 Pembroke Pines, FL 57.94 88 134 7 66 Santa Ana, CA 57.85 61 61 101 67 Charlotte, NC 57.79 58 99 90 68 Chesapeake, VA 57.74 94 105 21 69 Manchester, NH 57.66 76 65 49 70 Grand Prairie, TX 57.20 85 90 34 71 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 57.06 93 36 81 72 Anchorage, AK 56.99 39 29 177 73 Billings, MT 56.92 90 25 104 74 Vancouver, WA 56.89 47 102 148 75 Yonkers, NY 56.89 60 146 79 76 Pittsburgh, PA 56.28 100 45 70 77 Garland, TX 56.24 78 108 86 78 Cheyenne, WY 56.08 72 9 176 79 Columbia, SC 56.08 128 4 45 80 Tallahassee, FL 55.99 96 43 93 81 Nashville, TN 55.93 104 77 35 82 Mesa, AZ 55.92 97 118 42 83 Fort Worth, TX 55.76 75 131 87 84 Chicago, IL 55.65 42 174 103 85 Irving, TX 55.31 73 63 144 86 Tampa, FL 55.23 111 58 50 87 West Valley City, UT 55.23 81 62 135 88 Lewiston, ME 55.13 130 7 84 89 Riverside, CA 54.79 83 34 155 90 Atlanta, GA 54.75 79 104 116 91 Huntsville, AL 54.70 155 31 2 92 Tacoma, WA 54.59 66 129 149 93 Moreno Valley, CA 54.48 95 125 78 94 Fort Wayne, IN 54.45 105 117 65 95 Springfield, MO 54.24 136 27 63 96 Casper, WY 54.21 65 93 169 97 Lexington-Fayette, KY 54.20 119 54 76 98 Fort Lauderdale, FL 54.12 99 137 58 99 Los Angeles, CA 53.99 69 132 139 100 Salem, OR 53.95 108 35 123 101 Las Cruces, NM 53.72 113 107 40 102 Arlington, TX 53.58 87 140 113 103 Modesto, CA 53.37 110 57 107 104 Dallas, TX 53.30 74 128 150 105 Ontario, CA 53.27 121 68 88 106 Spokane, WA 53.10 112 50 125 107 Fontana, CA 52.96 120 94 71 108 Jersey City, NJ 52.88 82 177 82 109 St. Petersburg, FL 52.57 124 51 112 110 Columbus, OH 52.48 106 110 117 111 Jacksonville, FL 52.41 137 98 52 112 Long Beach, CA 52.39 68 171 141 113 Bridgeport, CT 52.37 63 176 106 114 Milwaukee, WI 52.28 91 162 114 115 Henderson, NV 52.26 101 170 68 116 Warwick, RI 52.07 133 78 69 117 Lubbock, TX 51.93 116 33 157 118 Kansas City, MO 51.90 102 121 140 119 Glendale, AZ 51.71 107 145 110 120 Albuquerque, NM 51.04 89 72 178 121 Orlando, FL 50.93 129 97 105 122 New York, NY 50.91 109 178 57 123 Houston, TX 50.83 92 159 156 124 Rochester, NY 50.52 118 135 129 125 Brownsville, TX 50.21 151 122 28 126 Phoenix, AZ 50.13 103 148 158 127 Winston-Salem, NC 49.92 134 84 134 128 El Paso, TX 49.92 146 142 62 129 Fort Smith, AR 49.83 158 75 48 130 Miami, FL 49.82 126 133 128 131 Richmond, VA 49.68 117 144 146 132 Greensboro, NC 49.51 123 85 159 133 Jackson, MS 49.41 131 154 96 134 Norfolk, VA 49.35 122 160 126 135 Buffalo, NY 49.18 141 115 119 136 Indianapolis, IN 49.14 115 169 121 137 Corpus Christi, TX 49.11 132 103 151 138 Worcester, MA 48.92 114 126 172 139 Chattanooga, TN 48.84 159 79 77 140 Knoxville, TN 48.66 170 30 72 141 San Antonio, TX 48.61 145 89 133 142 Tucson, AZ 48.37 142 100 142 143 Oklahoma City, OK 48.36 144 113 132 144 New Haven, CT 48.16 98 153 175 145 Providence, RI 47.95 167 82 53 146 Wichita, KS 47.87 140 106 163 147 Little Rock, AR 47.56 150 165 64 148 Shreveport, LA 47.55 149 168 59 149 Cincinnati, OH 47.43 139 83 173 150 Stockton, CA 47.13 127 139 167 151 Las Vegas, NV 47.04 138 178 99 152 New Orleans, LA 47.00 143 156 138 153 Louisville, KY 46.55 164 123 97 154 Akron, OH 46.48 156 150 100 155 Bakersfield, CA 46.44 160 120 136 156 Fresno, CA 46.43 154 73 165 157 Baltimore, MD 46.23 125 173 164 158 Hialeah, FL 46.02 135 175 153 159 North Las Vegas, NV 45.92 147 181 91 160 Philadelphia, PA 45.80 165 158 89 161 Laredo, TX 45.72 166 86 143 162 Baton Rouge, LA 45.54 161 91 152 163 Newport News, VA 45.26 152 166 124 164 Charleston, WV 45.15 172 81 109 165 San Bernardino, CA 44.66 148 155 168 166 St. Louis, MO 44.30 157 147 162 167 Newark, NJ 43.97 153 182 108 168 Wilmington, DE 43.90 162 116 170 169 Birmingham, AL 43.87 169 143 137 170 Gulfport, MS 43.80 180 130 44 171 Columbus, GA 43.72 179 138 38 172 Tulsa, OK 43.32 163 119 171 173 Mobile, AL 43.24 173 161 92 174 Fayetteville, NC 42.55 171 163 127 175 Huntington, WV 42.50 181 38 122 176 Dover, DE 42.40 174 59 179 177 Montgomery, AL 42.37 177 164 37 178 Toledo, OH 42.18 176 141 154 179 Memphis, TN 40.16 168 172 174 180 Augusta, GA 38.76 182 157 120 181 Cleveland, OH 37.48 175 167 181 182 Detroit, MI 34.29 178 180 180

Click here for the full study.