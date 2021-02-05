Students tour, learn about aircrafts at MacDill Airforce Base ahead of Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several Tampa Bay students got a closer look at the type of aircraft that’ll fly over Raymond James Stadium before the Super Bowl.

Dozens of students visited MacDill Airforce Base to learn more about the aircrafts Friday morning.

The planes on display weren’t the actual planes flying over Raymond James Sunday, but they were the type of planes that’ll do the flyover.

Three different Air Force Global Strike Command bombers will perform a first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover during the National Anthem.

Two of MacDill’s planes will refuel the three bombers in the air beforehand.

The three bombers will fly from their home bases and join up in MacDill AFB’s flight line. The planes will then be receive aerial refueling from a MacDill KC-135 before making the pass over Raymond James Stadium.

The flyover will feature:

B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota

B-2 Spirit from Whiteman AFB, Missouri

B-52 Stratofortress from Minot AFB, North Dakota

The Air Force Basel also brought the students out, hoping to inspire the next generation of pilots.

“Maybe some of these kids haven’t considered military service and what it would be like to be involved in military aviation before, so it’s a chance for us to get them close to the airplanes and consider, maybe this is something I can do,” MacDill AFB Commander Colonel Ben Jonsson said.

Kaliyah Wilder is a junior at Plant High School. Her dream is one day is to become a pilot in the Air Force. She was one of several students at the airforce base Friday morning.

“This is like a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Wilder said. “This is another outlet for me to say, ‘hey I really want to do this, this is interesting and something I’ve wanted to do my entire life.'”

Those involved with the flyover have planned for quite some time, but they have one practice run Friday afternoon.