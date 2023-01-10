RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — About a month after Hillsborough County Public Schools released three proposals for boundary changes for the next school year, there’s still a lot of uncertainty for students who say they worry they’ll have to switch schools.

District leaders set up ten community boundary analysis meetings this week in hopes of providing answers to concerned families.

“If you’ve been here a while and you have friends and teachers you like and connections you made, you should be able to stay here,” said Claire Robinson, a sophomore at Sumner High School in Riverview.

Robinson came to Tuesday evening’s meeting in the Sumner High cafeteria with her mom unsure where she’d finish high school if the school board approves a new boundary map.

“I don’t know which school I’ll be going to because it doesn’t say that anywhere,” Robinson said.

Superintendent Addison Davis said the district is trying to save millions of dollars annually by repurposing schools with low attendance and shifting students away from overcrowded campuses.

“It does feel pretty overcrowded,” Robinson said of Sumner, one of the newest schools in the county, “but it’s become less than that because they just built a new building.”

Angie Drevon’s youngest daughter in Kindergarten has an individualized education program (IEP) at Boyette Springs Elementary School.

“She’s autistic,” Drevon said, “so she is very routine-based. She loves her school and I really don’t want to change that for her.”

Drevon also doesn’t want her daughter to switch to Riverview Elementary School because she said it could add 25 minutes to their morning drive.

“I really don’t understand why it’s affecting my neighborhood,” she said.

But News Channel 8 has learned in the Carrollwood area of Tampa, some parents say they support scenarios two and three.

“We are thrilled because we’ve been working diligently to change our school to a K-8 model,” a mom said outside Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Back at Sumner High School, Robinson left the meeting relieved.

She said she found out the proposed rezoning for her neighborhood wouldn’t go into effect until after she graduates.

“They’re going to be building a new high school for where I’m zoned at and that would be built in 2025,” Robinson said.