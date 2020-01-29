Students isolated after measles case at Florida College

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida College is isolating students after a confirmed case of measles showed up on campus.

Thursday, students at Florida College got an email and other alerts about a student on campus being sick with the measles. Health officials say the student went to South America and came back with measles.

“They sent us an email and said that there was a student. It was just one student,” said third-year student April Hagewood.

Tampa Bay health officials remind public of importance of vaccinations amid measles case

While the Florida Department of Health was alerting health care providers in Tampa Bay, the college worked to offer vaccines for students who were not vaccinated. Those who can provide proof of immunization are allowed to come and go freely. Those who cannot can go home to family or stay isolated in their dorm rooms.

“Some people, it’s just their personal preference. I’m not sure if it’s religious beliefs or anything. I haven’t heard anyone say that. It’s just personal preference and they don’t want vaccinations,” said Hagewood.

Florida College says isolated students will get four meals delivered to each room. A nurse will check on them once a day. Dorm parents will handle any other needs and professors will work to make sure they don’t miss class.

“Of course providing them with everything that they need like food and we’ve been recording classes so our fellow students can get caught up on the classes and stuff like that.”

The college is planning on isolating students until Feb. 5.

They did have some lectures planned and a parent’s weekend set for this Thursday through Saturday. Those have either been canceled or rescheduled.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Measles case confirmed at Florida College

Thumbnail for the video titled "Measles case confirmed at Florida College"

Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues"

Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater"

Crash closes State Road 54

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes State Road 54"

Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning"

Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade"

Years after fire, Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Years after fire, Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen"

Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus"

Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss