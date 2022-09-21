TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Students at the University of South Florida are calling for change after someone fell from an upper level of the Beard Garage on campus.

It happened last week and brought back painful memories of a similar scene on campus two years ago.

One student started a petition for more safety and to prevent another tragedy from happening.

Victoria Abernathy was walking to class Friday when she came across the body in the street.

“It could have potentially been a peer of mine or someone that I knew or could have been a family or friend member,” Abernathy said. “It’s just unreal to see that in front of you.”

That same day, Abernathy knew something had to change. She started a petition to put up fencing in the parking garages on campus.

“Obviously it could not deter the whole problem at hand, but it could help ensure that there was safety for the parking garages at USF,” Abernathy said.

Friday was not the first time someone fell from the Beard Garage, which is another reason why Abernathy started the petition.

In 2019, USF Police say a woman fell off the upper level of the same garage and died. She was not a student.

Abernathy is also calling on campus leaders to provide more mental health resources and support.

A campus spokeswoman sent 8 On Your Side this statement:

The health, well-being and safety of our students is a top priority for the University of South Florida. USF offers a wide range of programs, resources and services to support the university community, including the recent launch of a new partnership with TimelyCare that gives students 24/7 access to mental health care services and the addition of a new chief health officer position. The university will continue to explore additional steps to support the health and wellness of our students, faculty and staff.

Abernathy says her goal is to save lives.

“The proper resources for safety and allocation in the parking garages at USF would definitely start the notion and to doing that for the students and safety of USF,” Abernathy said.

This alert was sent on Friday to Tampa students, as well as faculty and staff.

The University of South Florida Police Department is investigating a tragic incident on the Tampa campus. At approximately 10 a.m., police were notified of an individual who fell from an upper level of the Beard Garage. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this death.

The health, safety and well-being of our university community is of the highest importance. USF offers a variety of resources for students, faculty and staff who may have been impacted by this incident. The USF Counseling Center provides essential mental health services to students either in person or online. In addition, professional counselors are available through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by visiting Magellan Health Care Resources.