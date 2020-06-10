Strong showing of support for black community by Hispanics at prayer vigil

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – In the Tampa Bay area, communities are gathering to call for an end to racial injustice and police brutality. While we have seen many protests, one community is sharing their voice with prayer.

The community of Wimauma has a majority of Hispanic residents, but all races came together Tuesday. As it was said at the event, racial injustice may be a black experience, but it’s not a black problem.

At the headquarters for the non-profit Enterprising Latinas it was all people from the community that came out for a prayer vigil.

“We had black, white, Hispanic, and everybody spoke from their heart,” said Shirley Brown who lives in Wimauma.

In the heat of a June afternoon people shared a microphone and shared stories of what it’s like to be black, to be harassed, and to be profiled for the color of their skin.

“I think it was a much needed event. It gave everybody a chance to come and express their feelings. What I most like about it was that it was diverse,” said Brown.

There was a strong showing from the Hispanic community of Wimauma who shared similar experiences of racial profiling.

“When the black community was fighting for civil rights, where there was also the Chicano movement in California and Texas and all the Western states that were also fighting for our civil rights,” recalled Joe Zuniga who was born and raised in Wimauma.

This diverse group of members of the community say the intent of the event was similar to a protest but with the group reiterating with the black community, “we see you, we hear you, we stand with you.”

“Same purpose, but we come in a different situation. To get everybody feeling as to how they felt about what was going with George Floyd, Ahmaud, Breanna Taylor,” said Brown.

The night ended off with a candlelight vigil and 9 minutes of silence to honor George Floyd.

