Street sweeper kills its own driver after crash near Brandon Publix, FHP says

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Thonotosassa man died Friday night after getting run over by his own street sweeper near a Brandon Publix, an incident report said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that the street sweeper was cleaning up the area at the Publix shopping center when it left the parking lot, got onto the eastbound lanes of Brandon Boulevard and made a U-turn to head back.

However, while making the U-turn, the street sweeper hit a Corvette that was heading east in the center lane.

The FHP said the impact threw the 57-year-old operator from the street sweeper and into its path.

The street sweeper then hit the operator and killed him, according to troopers.

The Corvette’s driver, a 43-year-old man from Seffner, also suffered serious injuries.