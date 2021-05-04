Street racing charge dropped against passenger in Bayshore crash that killed mom, daughter

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state has dropped a street racing charge against Tristan Herrin in connection to a deadly 2018 Bayshore Boulevard crash that killed a 24-year-old mother and her 1-year-old daughter.

Tristan was a passenger in a car driven by his brother Cameron Herrin, when Cameron hit and killed Jessica Raubenolt and her daughter Lillia.

If convicted on the street racing charge, Tristan faced up to a year behind bars.

Tristan’s brother Cameron was sentenced to 24 years in prison last month after pleading guilty in December 2020 to vehicular homicide and unlawful racing.

Authorities said Cameron Herrin was racing along Bayshore at more than 100 miles per hour in a Mustang and hit Raubenolt as she was pushing her daughter in a stroller. Herrin was 18 at the time of the crash.

John Barrineau, the other driver involved, pleaded guilty for his role and was sentenced to six years in prison. Barrineau was 17 when it happened.

The crash sparked outcry from the community and led to changes on Bayshore Boulevard, including more stoplights and a reduced speed limit.