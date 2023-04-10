TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Pinellas County men were stopped early Sunday morning after reaching speeds of 130 mph while racing across the Gandy causeway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the men, aged 19 and 20, were driving a BMW 3-series and a Mercedes convertible when they began a “roll-race” eastbound on the Gandy bridge in Hillsborough County.

The peak speed of their race was 130 mph in the 55mph zone, FHP documents show.

According to the highway patrol, other vehicles were involved in the race, however, they did not reach the speeds recorded by the BMW or Mercedes vehicles.

Both drivers were issued notices to appear for racing on highways.

One day earlier, a 24-year-old Mitsubishi driver was stopped for street racing after troopers said he hit 100 mph in a “roll-race” along the Gandy causeway.

Authorities said there was other traffic in the vicinity of the race, including a tanker CMV. The driver was stopped and arrested for racing on highways.