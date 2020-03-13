Straz Center cancels all performances, classes, events through mid-April

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting immediately, the Straz Center for the Performing Arts has suspended all performances, classes and events to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Straz is asking all patrons to hold onto their tickets as the center will be rescheduling as many events as possible. The Straz Center Ticket Sales Office will be in touch with ticket holders about refunds and other options soon.

However, the Straz is not responsible for the refund by secondary ticket providers.

For more information, visit the Straz Center’s website.

