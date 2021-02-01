Stray bullet hits Walmart employee after strip club shootout spills onto Dale Mabry Highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are searching for multiple suspects after a strip club shootout spilled onto Dale Mabry Highway and injured an employee at an area Walmart.

Police said the incident began at Score’s Gentleman’s Club, 2310 N. Dale Mabry Highway, around 3 a.m., as the business was about to close.

Police said two groups of people started shooting at each other, but no one was injured at the club.

The suspects left the parking lot in their vehicles and continued to exchange gunfire as they headed down Dale Mabry Highway, police said.

A stray round hit a Walmart employee who was sitting in front of the store located at 1505 N. Dale Mabry Highway. Police said the projectile did not penetrate the man’s skin, but he suffered a bruise.

“The two groups appeared to target each other and this does not appear to be an act of random

violence,” police said.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).