Strawberry Festival underway with COVID-19 precautions in place

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The annual Strawberry Festival is underway in Plant City.

The event is known for the exhibits, rides, livestock, food, and entertainment. But due to the pandemic, the festival looks a little different in 2021.

Festival organizers tell 8 On Your Side they spent $600,000 to implement COVID-19 safety measures.

“We are so excited,” said Dub McGinnes, Chairman of the Florida Strawberry Festival Board. “When we had to make the decision back in July whether we were going to have the festival or not, it takes that long of course to put everything together, we were apprehensive because we really didn’t know. No one knew.”

According to McGinnes, wearing a mask outside is strongly encouraged, and it is required within buildings and enclosed tents.

Festival staff will be monitoring capacity while rides and vendors are spaced out to allow for social distancing and to avoid people crowded together.

Festival organizers said they are trying to make things as contact-less as possible. There will be 100 hand sanitizer stations set up throughout the park, and there will be more restroom units on the grounds to prevent long lines.

Visitors like Robert Milton were happy to attend the first day.

“I was kind of figuring they might cancel it but I was glad to see they went on with it. So far it’s not been crowded it’s real nice out here,” Milton said.

For more information on COVID-19 precautions and rules visit the Florida Strawberry Festival’s website.