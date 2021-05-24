Strawberry Crest HS teacher dies by suicide after arrest in child predator sting

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dover high school teacher died by suicide one day after deputies say he was arrested for soliciting nude photos from minors online, according to the Hillsborough County medical examiner’s office.

The sheriff’s office announced last week the arrest of 37-year-old Anthony Michael Peace, a Strawberry Crest High School teacher, in an undercover investigation targeting people seeking to have sex with minors. During the investigation, deputies say Peace solicited nude photos from an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old boy and sent explicit videos of himself.

Peace was arrested on several charges and was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on May 19. Online jail records show he was released just before 1:30 a.m. on May 20.

A spokesperson from the medical examiner’s office says Peace died the same day he was released, confirming in an email that he was brought to the office on May 20. The medical examiner says Peace died by suicide and listed the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Peace worked as a history teacher and was a former wrestling coach at Strawberry Crest High School in Dover. After his arrest, the district said he would not be returning to his position.

School officials said he had been with the district since 2006. 8 On Your Side learned last week that he lost his wrestling coach job at Strawberry Crest High School after he was the subject of a sheriff’s office investigation in 2012.