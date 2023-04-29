TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Night one of the 2023 Gasparilla Music Festival was delayed for several hours before being cancelled on Saturday.

The show was postponed just before 5 p.m., according to Twitter posts from the festival’s organizers. Subsequent Twitter posts indicated the festival would reopen at 6:30, and then 7:00, before organizers announced that night one was cancelled at 8:00 p.m.

“Unfortunately, the city has informed us that they do not see a way we can safely proceed with reopening,” event organizers wrote on Twitter. “We appreciate all of you for your patience and support.”

Frustrated concertgoers flooded the Gasparilla Music Festival’s Twitter account with less-than-supportive replies. Many pointed out that the worst of the winds and rain are well past downtown Tampa, while others demanded refunds.

“Cool story, how do all of us who missed work and drove for hours to see RTJ start the refund process?” one person wrote in response to the cancellation. “RTJ” is an abbreviation for Saturday’s headliner, Run the Jewels.

“This was so mishandled by the city. Lightning was never close and it rained for maybe 5 mins heavily and then it was sprinkling,” another concertgoer wrote. “It’s Tampa in April, what did they expect?!”

Unfortunately, those seeking refunds may be out of luck. The festival’s ticket website states, “All artists and times subject to change. Rain or Shine. No Refunds.”

Day two of the festival will proceed as scheduled on Sunday, according to event organizers.