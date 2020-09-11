Stolen briefcase exposed data of 4,056 cancer patients at Moffitt Cancer Center

TAMPA (WFLA) – Moffitt Cancer Center is notifying patients that a briefcase containing personal patient information was stolen from a physician’s car in July.

According to the cancer center on July 4, Moffitt learned about the potential breach that affected over 4,000 patents.

The briefcase contained two personal storage devices, which were not encrypted, and printouts of clinical schedules, according to a patient notice posted Sept. 2 on Moffitt’s website. The information included patient names, dates of birth, medical record numbers and some information about what kind of medical treatment those patients received at Moffitt.

Moffitt says patients social security numbers and financial information were not affected.

The information stolen involves certain patients who received care through the Blood and Marrow Transplant Department.

In an abundance of caution, Moffitt began mailing letters Sept. 2 to affected patients, encouraging them to review all statements from their health care providers and to verify all services. Patients who believe they are affected by this incident may call 1-888-253-7598 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

