Stolen briefcase exposed data of 4,056 cancer patients at Moffitt Cancer Center

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
moffitt_85400

TAMPA (WFLA) – Moffitt Cancer Center is notifying patients that a briefcase containing personal patient information was stolen from a physician’s car in July.

According to the cancer center on July 4, Moffitt learned about the potential breach that affected over 4,000 patents.

The briefcase contained two personal storage devices, which were not encrypted, and printouts of clinical schedules, according to a patient notice posted Sept. 2 on Moffitt’s website. The information included patient names, dates of birth, medical record numbers and some information about what kind of medical treatment those patients received at Moffitt.

Moffitt says patients social security numbers and financial information were not affected.

The information stolen involves certain patients who received care through the Blood and Marrow Transplant Department.

In an abundance of caution, Moffitt began mailing letters Sept. 2 to affected patients, encouraging them to review all statements from their health care providers and to verify all services. Patients who believe they are affected by this incident may call 1-888-253-7598 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss