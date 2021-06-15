Stingrays at ZooTampa died from gas bubble disease caused by ‘supersaturation event,’ officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials at ZooTampa have released the cause of death for 12 stingrays that died at the zoo last month.

According to a statement released by the zoo Tuesday, a “supersaturation event” happened that caused gas embolisms, or gas bubble disease, in the rays.

“Gas bubble disease is a fatal condition that is similar to the ‘bends’ in human scuba divers which is caused by bubbles in the blood stream,” the statement said. “The event was not immediately known because the oxygen levels had resolved by the time the water was tested in the morning, following a standard water change.”

Zoo officials say they don’t know the exact cause of the supersaturation event but say it likely happened in the overnight hours.

“Possible causes include a system malfunction or a crack in portions of the pipe line which was not readily accessible,” a spokesperson said. “The Life Support System was checked daily and maintained by trained aquarists and maintenance staff on a schedule which followed the manufacturer’s recommendations and industry standards.”

The 12 stingrays died on May 27 in the zoo’s Stingray Bay touch-pool habitat. The zoo later sent tissue and water samples to several labs, including one in Germany, to help figure out what happened.

Stingray Bay has been closed since the stingray deaths. The zoo announced Tuesday it will not reopen that habit.

“ZooTampa has decided that it will not reopen Stingray Bay, instead it will build an updated habitat, with a new water management system which will include redundancies, safeguards and updated procedures,” officials said.