Stay home if you think you have coronavirus, Hillsborough health officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many people in Tampa Bay and throughout Florida who want to get tested for coronavirus can’t because of limited options and supplies. The Hillsborough County Health Department says it is aware of the situation and is providing guidance for what people should do.
Health officials with the department say if you think you have coronavirus, you don’t need a test to do the right thing – which is to stay home.
“A COVID-19 test shows if a person is positive or if the virus is not detected at the time of the test,” the department said. “It does not mean the person tested can’t get COVID-19 after taking the test and possibly spread it to others.”
If you know you have or think you have coronavirus, the health department says stay home. Do not go to work, school or any public area. You should also avoid using public transportation and ride-sharing.
While you’re home, health officials say keep a 6-foot distance between you and other people or animals.
They recommend, if possible, to stay in a specific “sick room” away from other people and use a separate bathroom. You should also clean surfaces that are touched often.
To learn more steps you can take if you think you have coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website. The organization also has set up a “coronavirus self-checker” that will give you guidance based on your symptoms.
