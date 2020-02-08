State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The long-awaited trial for the ice cream man accused of two murders and four attempted murders on Thanksgiving Day 2010 continued Friday with testimony from acquaintances of the defendant Michael Keetley and a crime scene investigator who processed the shooting scene in Ruskin.

Some of the witnesses called by the state testified that in 2010 Keetley was obsessed with finding someone named “Creeper,” who he believed was the person who robbed and shot him at his ice cream truck less than a year before the shooting rampage in January.

The State Attorney showed the jury a photo from less than a month before the mass shooting of Keetley at a Halloween party wearing a shirt that said “Police K9.”

“He was dressed as a cop,” said Brianne Gregory, also pictured in the photo.

Prosecutors say Keetley dressed up as a law enforcement officer when he showed up at the home on Ocean Mist Court and said he was looking for “Creeper” before opening fire on the friends drinking and playing cards.

“I ran into him and he had asked me if I knew someone named “Creeper,” said Gregory, who testified she met Keetley in the Fall of 2010.

“Did he ask you why he was looking for someone named Creeper?” the State Attorney asked her.

“Because he thought he had to do with the robbery,” she said.

In the afternoon, the State Attorney questioned the lead Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigator, Kamini Patel, who took photos and collected shell casings that are crucial evidence because investigators never found the murder weapon.

The day after the shooting, prosecutors say Keetley brought the dark blue mini-van he drove to the shooting scene to Henry Boas for help with a paint job.

“He wanted me to two tone a van for him,” Boas said during his testimony.

Keetley has always maintained his innocence during the nearly decade he’s spent behind bars. He’s looking at life in prison if convicted since the state dropped its pursuit of putting him on death row in 2019.

Defense attorney Lyann Goudie said during her opening statement Thursday this is a case of misidentification that depends on unreliable eyewitness testimony.

Stay with 8 On Your Side for continuing coverage of the Keetley trial.