State Attorney’s Office to release findings in case involving 3 Tampa police officers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The State’s Attorney’s Office said it will release the findings of its investigation into a case involving three former Tampa Police Department officers.

Officers Mark Landry, John Laratta and Algenis Maceo were fired in May after an internal investigation, police said.

In Sept. 2018, a citizen complained that Officers Landry and Laratta physically threatened a person they were investigating.

When their supervisors inquired about the complaint, they learned Laratta had a habit of turning off his camera during investigations.

Police said the officers were seizing small amounts of marijuana and then just disposing of it.

“They were taking the marijuana and disposing of it, not writing reports, they were not issuing citations, they were not making arrests,” said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan. “When you look at all three of them, the number of violations, they are no longer competent to do their job.”

State Attorney Andrew H. Warren is holding a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. to announce the results of the Conviction Review Unit’s findings.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

