State attorney’s office: Bucs fans should look out for Super Bowl schemes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren tells 8 On Your Side that the best way to avoid any Super Bowl scheme is to know what you’re buying and who you’re buying it from.

He says con artists are not just selling bogus game day tickets.

“There’s scams in regards to the events around it and there are even scams involving people trying to rent their homes to even people coming to watch the game,” said Warren.

He encourages fans to check in with the Better Business Bureau, review websites, and make secure purchases to avoid major losses.

“If it sounds to good to be true, it probably is and your best bet is to stay away,” said Warren.

If you fall victim to one of these schemes, you can fumble your money for good, because it’s very difficult to find these scammers.

“Sometimes the people who are perpetrating these frauds are in faraway places and when money is sent across the internet, it’s hard to identify who it went to,” said Warren.

You can read more on the state’s full list of precautions here.