Live Now
Fiery wrong-way crash snarls traffic on SB I-275 in Tampa

State Attorney to announce whether protesters will be prosecuted

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren will announce Monday whether he will prosecute dozens of protesters arrested earlier in the month.

On the night of June 2, Tampa police say they declared an unlawful assembly after some during a protest began destroying property and targeting officers.

Warren said in a news release he will announce a decision at noon Monday after reviewing 67 cases.

On Sunday, people marched through the streets of downtown Tampa during a “Drop the Charges” protest and march. People walked from the Hillsborough County courthouse to Tampa Police Headquarters and back demanding that State Attorney Andrew Warren drop the charges.

“It demonstrates a trend of the criminalization of protest and infringing on people’s First Amendment rights,” participant Bill Aiman told 8 On Your Side.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss