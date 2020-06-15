State Attorney to announce whether protesters will be prosecuted

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren will announce Monday whether he will prosecute dozens of protesters arrested earlier in the month.

On the night of June 2, Tampa police say they declared an unlawful assembly after some during a protest began destroying property and targeting officers.

Warren said in a news release he will announce a decision at noon Monday after reviewing 67 cases.

On Sunday, people marched through the streets of downtown Tampa during a “Drop the Charges” protest and march. People walked from the Hillsborough County courthouse to Tampa Police Headquarters and back demanding that State Attorney Andrew Warren drop the charges.

“It demonstrates a trend of the criminalization of protest and infringing on people’s First Amendment rights,” participant Bill Aiman told 8 On Your Side.

