LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

State Attorney announces no charges filed in ‘Back the Blue’ mural painting, defacing

Hillsborough County

State Attorney also charging 120 people with 264 charges following looting in Tampa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – State Attorney Andrew Warren announced Friday an update on protest-related cases following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

In a press release, Warren’s office said, “Like the rest of America, Hillsborough County continues to struggle with issues of racial injustice in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. Although the voices of protest have already resulted in productive dialogue and promising reforms, we can do better.”

The state attorney’s office announced they will not file charges against those who painted a “Back the Blue” mural in downtown Tampa on Madison Street next to the Tampa Police Department without permission, nor those who painted over the mural without permission.

The office of the state attorney has also filed 264 charges against 120 different people for crimes of looting, burglary, theft, and attacking police, with the majority of these cases stemming from widespread unrest in Tampa on the night of May 30. Two-thirds of these charges are felonies, each carrying a potential penalty of at least five years in prison, if convicted.

Warren’s office stated that these types of cases involve tough decisions.

“Our guiding principle is to distinguish between people committing crimes for personal gain or to cause destruction versus protestors whose aim is to make their voices heard. The 264 charges filed to date make it clear that we will prosecute those who seek to harm our community, but it is counterproductive to criminally prosecute people who are exercising their First Amendment rights—especially when other options exist to address questionable behavior, such as civil citations.”

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss