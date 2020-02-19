State asking for life sentence for man convicted of juvenile sex trafficking

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man convicted of a 2019 sex trafficking crime in Tampa is set to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Darien Pease, Jr., is in jail for the sordid incident.

According to court documents, Pease was found guilty of sleeping with the juvenile victim, who is not named in the paperwork.

In January 2019, Pease took the victim to an apartment complex gym bathroom near the University of South Florida to commit a sex act on another man, court records show.

“Through text communication, they arranged to meet at the complainant’s apartment complex in order for the juvenile victim to defecate on the complainant for $350.00 in U.S. currency,” a search warrant shows.

The paperwork said the victim was unable to commit the act and instead vomited on the man.

Shortly thereafter, Pease showed a gun and struck the man with the weapon, detectives wrote.

Pease was eventually arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

They searched his cell phone, records show, and came across websites used to engage in prostitution.

Months later, Pease was found guilty by a jury.

“A Hillsborough County jury convicted a St. Petersburg man of the sexual trafficking of a 15-year-old and other related counts,” State Attorney Andrew Warren’s office said in a press release. “On Friday, October 18, 2019, Darien Pease, Jr., was convicted of human trafficking for commercial sexual activity, lewd and lascivious battery, promotion of a sexual performance by a child, and four counts of possession of child pornography following a week-long trial.”

He is set to be sentenced by Judge Mark R. Wolfe Wednesday.

“Working hand-in-hand with our law enforcement partners, we are aggressively targeting human traffickers and sexual predators,” Warren said. “Although the Tampa Bay area is a known epicenter for human trafficking, this office will not tolerate the victimization of our children–not here, not now, not ever.”

LATEST STORIES: