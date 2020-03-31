State approves new area code for Tampa area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa is getting a new area code in 2022.

The Florida Public Service Commission said the 813 area code is running out of numbers and will have exhausted its supply by the end of 2022.

On Monday, the commission approved a new area code to be added to the existing 813 region, but did not say which number.

The new area code will be the state’s 20th.

“As one of the most populous areas of Florida, Hillsborough County has thriving businesses and growing communities. Add all the new technologies that require telephone numbers to this, and it’s not surprising that a new area code is needed,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark.

The commission said the new area code will be implemented in 13 months through an “overlay implementation plan” that includes a six-month period that will give customers time to adjust to 10-digit dialing.

The new code covers the same geographical boundaries of the 813 region. Existing customers are not required to change their numbers, but new customers or those who add lines will be given a new area code.

The 813 area code became Florida’s second area code in 1958 when the 305 region was running out of numbers.

The code serves Tampa and surrounding communities such as Brandon, Land O’ Lakes, Oldsmar, Riverview, Thonotosassa, Town ‘n’ Country, Valrico and Zephyrhills.

LATEST STORIES: