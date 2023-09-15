TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Stars from 90s television are heading to the Tampa Convention Center to meet fans and discuss their work at 90s Con.

An estimated 15,000 attendees will relive the nostalgia this weekend, with celebrity panels, meet-and-greet opportunities, a cosplay contest and more.

The convention reunites cast members from iconic 90s shows like Boy Meets World, Beverly Hills 90210, Full House and Saved by the Bell.

There will also be appearances by 90s music stars, including T-Boz and Chilli from TLC, Joey Fatone from N*Sync, and Nick Carter and AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys. Carter will also perform an acoustic set at Saturday’s official afterparty, which includes a 90s dance party.

Individual tickets are still available for Friday and Sunday, but Saturday tickets and weekend passes are sold out. For more information, visit the 90s Con website.