Standoff situation in South Tampa ends peacefully

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is in custody following a standoff situation in South Tampa Wednesday night.

Tampa police got a call about a reported domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on West Shore Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m.

When police responded, the man refused to come out of the apartment, and they said they were concerned for his safety. It’s unclear if he was armed.

Hours later, police said the situation was resolved and the man was taken into custody without issue.

Further information was not immediately available.

