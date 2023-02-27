Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Saint Petersburg woman has died following an early morning crash on Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 3:05 a.m. when a 34-year-old St. Petersburg woman lost control of her vehicle.

Troopers stated that the woman was traveling northbound on North 56th Street south of Harney Road when she failed to negotiate a curve, causing her to depart the roadway.

Once her vehicle left the road, officials said the 34-year-old entered a ditch, where her car overturned.

According to FHP, the woman suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story.