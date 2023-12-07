ST. PETERSBURG (WFLA) – A police officer with the St. Petersburg Police Department was arrested on domestic battery charges on Tuesday, according to the department.

Officer Christian Collins, who has been with the departments Uniform Patrol Bureau since February 28, 2022, was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office while off-duty on the night of Dec. 5.

Collins has been placed on administrative assignment during his court proceedings and will undergo an internal investigation through the Office of Professional Standards, according to St. Petersburg police.

No additional details were provided.