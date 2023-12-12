TAMPA (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man was convicted after he sold fentanyl to a woman who later died of an overdose, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

A federal jury found Kavon Jackasal, 34, guilty of distributing fentanyl that resulted in death. He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years, up to life, in federal prison.

The Justice Department said a series of texts presented as evidence in the trial showed that Jackasal sold fentanyl to the victim between July and October of 2020. In October, the victim went to jail for violating probation, but after being released in May of 2021, she reached back out to Jackasal for more.

The texts showed that Jackasal delivered a substance to the victim in the early morning hours of May 26, 2021. The victim was found dead around 1:25 p.m. the same day.

During the investigation, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives managed to set up a sale with Jackasal while posing as the victim. When Jackasal arrived for the sale, he was arrested by authorities.

Fentanyl was found in Jackasal’s car after his arrest, and evidence from the text messages as well as substances found in the victims bedroom led to Jackasal’s conviction.