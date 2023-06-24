ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Another successful St. Pete Pride is in the books. From rainbow flags, to beads, to music, the Tampa Bay community took over downtown on Saturday in the largest pride event in Florida.

“It feels so good to be in this moment,” Dr. Byron Green-Calisch said. “We recognize that St. Pete Pride is a moment of joy for people to recharge, to come together, to really embrace community.”

The festival started with vendors and food trucks in North Straub and Vinoy Park at 2 p.m., followed by a Trans March at 5:30 p.m., then the main parade along Bayshore Drive a little before 6:30 p.m.

St. Pete Pride Festival in North Straub Park. (WFLA)

“St. Pete is one of the most diverse places that I have ever lived,” Green-Calisch said. “I know that people here of St. Pete really appreciate the opportunity to come together and just celebrate joy.”

Vinoy Park hosted live music and entertainment until 10 p.m.

“More important than ever that I invite more allies to come,” Green-Calisch explained. “Friends, anybody, even if you are not a part of the LGBTQIA+ community, to come out and help lift up the people that have to go back to fighting for their rights.”

The festival comes as the Florida state legislature has recently passed laws that some in the community feel limit their rights.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Leah Palmeiro said. “To come out and be a part. I knew my friends were coming, and I wanted to be a support. I’m an ally, and I want to make sure that they feel supported.”

It was Palmeiro’s first time at St. Pete Pride.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on right now that is causing people to stand back, or to be afraid of who they are,” Palmeiro said. “I want to be someone who is a supporter, to allow people to be who they are and love who they want to love.”

Palmeiro was there with her friend, Aaron Pham.

“I don’t feel like someone’s going to come here and attack me, like verbally or physically,” Pham explained. “I just love that.”

Pham said he moved to Tampa four years ago after growing up in Vietnam.

“I grew up in a second-world country and people were conservative there,” Pham said of his home. “It was actually nice to be able to do stuff like this.”

Acceptance was in the air along the parade route too.

“We are primarily a gay organization,” Mark Phillip said. “But we are open and we welcome anybody who’s interested in the philosophies and the things that we find important.”

Phillip is a past president of the Krewe of Cavaliers. They’ve been in the pride parade for more than a decade.

“We’re here to just – when I say make a statement, it’s a statement of, ‘Here we are, we’re out, we’re proud,'” Phillip said.

For more pride celebrations, St. Pete Pride is hosting the “Pride in Grand Central” Street Fair on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.