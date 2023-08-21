TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sprouts is opening a new store in Tampa next month.

The store is located at 2150 East Fowler Avenue in the University area.

It will open on Friday, Sept. 15. Sprouts offers a wide variety of foods, including fresh produce, meats and more.

The Arizona-based company will celebrate the store’s newest location with special events from Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 17.

On the first day, the first 200 shoppers will receive a free reusable bag filled with samples. The first 400 customers will receive a free long stem rose from Falcon Farms Floral.

The store will be the 44th Florida location and the 14th location in the Tampa Bay area.

To see the other Tampa Bay locations, visit Sprouts’ website.