Spin to offer incentive to dock e-scooters in specific places

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Want to save money on your next e-scooter ride? There is a way to do that and help keep the streets clutter-free at the same time.

The e-scooter company Spin is offering riders a discount for leaving the scooters in a specific spot.

Riders will get $1 off the next ride if they leave a scooter at one of eight preferred parking spots in Downtown Tampa and Palma Ceia.

“Prior to incentivized parking, riders would leave the scooters pretty much anywhere and they sometimes lead to sidewalk clutter,” said Nabil Syed, Regional General Manager for Spin.

According to a USF study, all scooter companies combined have taken Tampa riders more than one million trips since the scooter program began.