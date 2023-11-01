HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County commissioners are considering a safety measure that could get drivers to pump the brakes around area schools—speed enforcement cameras.

On Wednesday, commissioners agreed to move a step forward with a plan to add speed enforcement cameras in school zones.

“People are just flying,” said Elyse Silver, a physical education teacher and safety coordinator at Sulfer Springs Community School.

A majority of the kids walk or bike to school, and Silver says she has witnessed speeding firsthand.

“We’ve already had one student hit by a car last year. We’ve had a quite a few close ones this year, and this year we did have a crossing guard hit by a car,” Silver said.

Silver said that signs and crossing guards haven’t been enough to slow drivers.

“Unfortunately, we have the yellow lights flashing right now, we have signs that say 15 mph and that doesn’t work. We have crossing guards out there blowing their whistles and are in yellow reflective gear and that doesn’t help,” Silver said.

Silver was thrilled to hear that commissioners are considering a plan to install speed cameras in school zones.

“This is one way to slow down speeding by having this enforcement at every school,” said County Commissioner Gwen Myers.

Myers said the conversation started after a new state law went into effect this summer allowing the cameras in school zones.

If approved, any drivers caught on camera going 10 miles per hour over the speed limit in a school zone would receive a fine for $100.

Myers said funding for the cameras would come from the state.

“The first part, we’re going to educate the community, what’s coming. Then later, the enforcement would happen, drivers would be given warnings in December and January, and then tickets starting around February,” Myers said.

“That’s exactly what we need, we need reinforcement,” said Silver.

A public hearing and vote is scheduled for Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.