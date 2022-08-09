TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a man suspected of robbing the TD Bank on North Dale Mabry Highway.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night that it found the suspect after a day-long investigation.

Deputies said Timothy Longworth, 42, robbed the bank at gunpoint, jumped through the teller window, and demanded money.

Longworth escaped the bank on a motorized mini-bike with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the sheriff’s office. However, no one was hurt.

“This was clearly a planned robbery where the criminal used speed and fear to coerce employees at the bank to hand over money, and leave them in a state of shock,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said Monday.

Longworth was booked on a charge of robbery with a firearm.