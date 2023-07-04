TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It was a patriotic day across the Tampa Bay area as the Independence Day celebrations continued.

In downtown Tampa, the crowds braved the scorching heat to see the fireworks at Sparkman Wharf. It was part of the “Star Spangled Sparkman” festivities, which were free to the public.

A spectacular celebration and what many call the highlight of summer. Some say Independence Day is a holiday when fireworks capture a moment in time as people pause to reflect on our nation’s heroes.

It’s the one night of the year when all eyes are on the confetti of fireworks filling the night sky.

Tampa Bay – shining on and marking a majestic moment that pays tribute to America’s history.

“When everyone comes together it represents unity and that’s a beautiful thing,” said Tamara McClinton. “It’s just great to see all walks of life in one place for the same reason.”

Sparkman Wharf in downtown Tampa was transformed as hundreds of people packed the Channelside District.

Ileana Cruz traveled from Orlando to experience the event.

“I come from Disney World and I wanted to see something different,” Cruz said. “I am impressed with it. It was gorgeous and I had a great time.”

The 15-minute display was met with much anticipation. Families spent hours braving the sweltering heat to get a front-row view.

The extreme temperatures were a hot topic of conversation for many.

“I can tolerate it,” Pam McGrath said, “but it’s still pretty hot out here.”

However, almost everyone agreed that the event served as a reminder of the sacrifice that built America’s foundation and the freedom our country enjoys because of it.

“It reminds me how lucky we are and having all the liberty that we do have as an American,” Cruz said.