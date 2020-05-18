Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Sparkman Wharf to reopen with limited hours

Hillsborough County

by: WFLA Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Sparkman_Wharf_grand_opening_4_20181126193255

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa’s Sparkman Wharf will reopen with limited hours, it was announced Monday.

In a Facebook post, Sparkman Wharf said it will open Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida is reporting 46,442 cases and 1,997 deaths
  • Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
  • Florida in Phase One of reopening
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days

“Our highest priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests and staff members. We will be implementing new guidelines, including social distancing, as we open to the public,” the Facebook post reads.

In addition to social distancing guidelines, Sparkman Wharf said masks and daily temperature testing is required for all employees.

Sparkman Wharf’s hours moving forward are Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 9 p.m.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss