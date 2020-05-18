Sparkman Wharf to reopen with limited hours

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa’s Sparkman Wharf will reopen with limited hours, it was announced Monday.

In a Facebook post, Sparkman Wharf said it will open Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Our highest priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests and staff members. We will be implementing new guidelines, including social distancing, as we open to the public,” the Facebook post reads.

In addition to social distancing guidelines, Sparkman Wharf said masks and daily temperature testing is required for all employees.

Sparkman Wharf’s hours moving forward are Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 9 p.m.

