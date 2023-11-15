TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Southwest is bringing back seven nonstop routes back to Tampa International Airport.

Tampa airport officials said the flights will be part of the airline’s winter seasonal routes.

Nonstop flights will be available from Tampa to Salt Lake City, Utah; Detroit, Michigan; Cleveland, Ohio; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Cincinnati, Ohio; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Syracuse, New York.

Here is when the nonstop flights begin, according to Tampa International Airport:

City Nonstop flights begin Syracuse Available now Cleveland Jan. 13, 2024 Minneapolis/St. Paul Jan. 13, 2024 Cincinnati March 9, 2024 Detroit March 9, 2024 Grand Rapids March 9, 2024 Salt Lake City March 9, 2024

To book a flight, visit Southwest’s website.