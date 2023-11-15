TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Southwest is bringing back seven nonstop routes back to Tampa International Airport.
Tampa airport officials said the flights will be part of the airline’s winter seasonal routes.
Nonstop flights will be available from Tampa to Salt Lake City, Utah; Detroit, Michigan; Cleveland, Ohio; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Cincinnati, Ohio; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Syracuse, New York.
Here is when the nonstop flights begin, according to Tampa International Airport:
|City
|Nonstop flights begin
|Syracuse
|Available now
|Cleveland
|Jan. 13, 2024
|Minneapolis/St. Paul
|Jan. 13, 2024
|Cincinnati
|March 9, 2024
|Detroit
|March 9, 2024
|Grand Rapids
|March 9, 2024
|Salt Lake City
|March 9, 2024
To book a flight, visit Southwest’s website.