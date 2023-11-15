TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Southwest is bringing back seven nonstop routes back to Tampa International Airport.

Tampa airport officials said the flights will be part of the airline’s winter seasonal routes.

Nonstop flights will be available from Tampa to Salt Lake City, Utah; Detroit, Michigan; Cleveland, Ohio; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Cincinnati, Ohio; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Syracuse, New York.

Here is when the nonstop flights begin, according to Tampa International Airport:

CityNonstop flights begin
SyracuseAvailable now
ClevelandJan. 13, 2024
Minneapolis/St. PaulJan. 13, 2024
CincinnatiMarch 9, 2024
DetroitMarch 9, 2024
Grand RapidsMarch 9, 2024
Salt Lake CityMarch 9, 2024

To book a flight, visit Southwest’s website.