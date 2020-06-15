Overturned SUV on I-75 causing backup in Tampa

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – A crash has shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 near Big Bend Road following a crash this afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident involves an overturned Ford SUV and the southbound lanes have been closed for a medical helicopter to fly out a patient.

Drivers are asked to use US-301 or US-41 to avoid the lengthy backup.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

