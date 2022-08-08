TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new cat café has opened in South Tampa, bringing caffeine and adoptable cats to the city.

The café opened last weekend at its location at 4033 Henderson Blvd in Tampa.

“Our mission is to create a one-of-a-kind experience where you can hang out with adoptable cats & kittens, sip on some caffeine, all while benefiting homeless cats,” the “Cats & Caffeine” website says. “The overwhelming euphoric experience that our lounge provides has been proven to be therapeutic and will cause an immense amount of pure joy!”

“Cats & Caffeine” is working with Cat Lovers Inc., a rescue organization. The kittens and cats will be housed at the lounge until they are adopted.

To visit the café, guests must book a visit online. Prior to arrival, a waiver must be signed. On the day of a guest’s visit, Cats & Caffeine advises online to arrive five to 10 minutes early to check in, as well as to order drinks and snacks.

If a guest finds their forever friend, an application to adopt can be filled out during their visit. An interview will be conducted after to make sure a cat is a perfect match.

The experience is $22 per person for a one hour visit. Times slots are available online.

Birthdays, graduations and team-building events can also be booked, including one beverage per person. Those interested should email catscaffeinetampa@gmail.com.