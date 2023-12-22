SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — St. John’s Episcopal Parish Day School in South Tampa plans to make a major mark on South Tampa.

Their multi-million dollar expansion includes bigger, brighter classrooms, an innovation lab for STEAM students, and more athletic facilities.

You will be able to see the expansive soccer field when you drive through West Platt Street.

Once complete, it will be a 90,000-square-foot campus that includes a multi-story garage.

Current classes will continue through the upgrades. Students and teachers will work from one side of the building while the other is being renovated.

“You look at everything that’s going on in Tampa right now and then you look at this, it really is going to dramatically elevate the footprint of the area,” Head of School Hugh Jebson said. “And also is really important for the need and the interest for the school.”

Hugh said the project will require about a year of architectural work and roughly two years for construction before the 1st- 8th-grade students, teachers and staff can indulge in the new amenities.

Money to complete the expansion is being funded by generous donors.

