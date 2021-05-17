Some south Tampa residents opposed to new apartment construction

TAMPA (WFLA) – Glen Randall and his wife have lived in their home just north of Gandy Boulevard in Tampa since 1984.

Since then, the area has changed considerably.

“We’ve been impacted severely by traffic, building, construction,” said Randall.

His home is now laterally in the shadow of a five-story home storage facility and the new elevated Selmon connector.

“My house used to be a nice tranquil place to live. That’s why I bought it, that’s why I wanted to retire here, that’s why I have a nice lanai here and a pool in the backyard. You can’t even sit in the lanai and listen to the TV anymore it’s so loud,” said Randall.

He and others in his neighborhood are now fighting a planned apartment community that would bring more than 300 units.

“Think about 300 apartments, possibly two cars for every occupant in that place. You’re putting another 600 cars on these roadways where there is no sidewalks,” said Randall.

Jean Strohlmeyer is the President of the Interbay Neighborhood Association and is also opposed to the planned apartment community.

“Suits, they’ve got the big money,” said Strohlmeyer.

Tampa City Councilman John Dingfelder says he is also opposed to this development.

“This project, I’m very concerned about the immediate neighborhood because you’ve got 300 new apartments, everybody living in there and they are immediately driving out through this neighborhood. That’s not what these little neighborhoods were built for,” said Dingfelder.

He favors a moratorium on the construction of new apartments in the area until a study can be completed on the impact to the area.

“They are overbuilding down there, there is a huge evacuation problem already and now we are adding thousands of apartment units? That’s just wrong, it’s dangerous,” said Dingfelder.