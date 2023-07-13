TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An all-new golfing experience is coming to South Tampa next month.

Set to open in August, the city’s first-ever indoor golf lounge, Birdie Club, offers 3 Trackman simulators for all golfers to “practice in the comfort of air conditioning.”

Once inside Birdie Club, guests can choose from 171 available golf courses to tee off from on the simulators, which can be rented for an hour. There’s also a 280-foot putting green.

“With the game at an all-time popularity, options in our community are limited. We believe golf should be easily accessible to all, along with access to the latest technology and analytics,” the lounge’s website read.

In addition to playing in the comfort of air conditioning, golfers can also sip on alcoholic beverages such as wine, seltzers and beer.

Ready to golf? Pricing at Birdie Club starts at $35 an hour during non-peak hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Then, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., the price goes up to $50 an hour.

Guests also have the opportunity to purchase memberships for $150 a month or $1,500 a year, which allows members five hours of simulator time per month and discounts on concession and merch.

Birdie Club is located at 3407 S Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa.

For more information about Birdie Club, visit their website here.