TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of Tampa’s staple restaurants is set to close Friday, June 30.

Chubby’s Super Subs & Pizza, located on Bayshore Boulevard is closing its doors after 40 years of serving the community.

“We invite you to stop by anytime in the next 8 days to share any stories you might have about Chubbys, we would love to hear them,” they said in a Facebook post. “We will miss all of our customers, best part of the job.”

The restaurant invites customers to enjoy their final week and grab some food for one last time.