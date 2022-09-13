TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – South Tampa’s first cat café is making a difference just a month after opening.

Cats & Caffeine opened on Aug. 6. As of Tuesday, Cats & Caffeine has seen 23 adoptions.

The café works with Cat Lovers Inc., a rescue organization. The kittens and cats available for adoption are housed at the lounge until they are adopted.

To visit the café, guests must book a visit online. Prior to arrival, a waiver must be signed. On the day of a guest’s visit, Cats & Caffeine advises online to arrive five to 10 minutes early to check in, as well as to order drinks and snacks.

If a guest finds their forever friend, an application to adopt can be filled out during their visit. An interview will be conducted after to make sure a cat is a perfect match.

The experience is $22 per person for a one hour visit. Times slots are available online.

The café is beginning to host events, including a sold-out “Kitten Yoga” session on Saturday.

“We have many more events coming soon,” Cats & Caffeine said in a Facebook post.